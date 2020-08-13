Postponed by pandemic: Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation during COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KVTX) – For many Americans, fear of contracting COVID-19 is outweighing the desire to take that annual planned vacation, one study shows.

But just how many Americans changed or outright canceled their vacation plans due to the virus?

A recent study by IPX 1031, a Fidelity National Financial company, surveyed 2,000 people who have either taken a vacation this year or are planning to do so.

Over one quarter of respondents said they’ve already taken a vacation since COVID-19 and 20% have plans to take one.

Some respondents plan to put their travel plans on hold (37%) or have opted for a “staycation” at home (15%).

The IPX 1031 report finds that 40% of the respondents outright canceled a vacation and 23% postponed their vacation.

The survey also found that the logistics of traveling will change for respondents as well when those surveyed decide to travel again. Sixty-four percent said they do not feel safe flying on a commercial airplane right now and one third said they will wait until a vaccine is available to fly again.

Some of their key findings:

Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation since COVID-19 began. 62% of those regret taking their vacation due to limitations on the trip.

Only 20% of Americans say they plan to vacation this year. 64% don’t feel safe flying and 33% say they won’t fly until there is a vaccine.

Of those who have vacationed, 70% changed their destination, 81% avoided large cities and 76% monitored COVID-19 cases in the area before traveling.

The most popular domestic travel destinations during COVID-19: 1. California 2. Florida 3. New York 4. Texas 5. Nevada.

49% of respondents said they would be more likely to take a vacation (or a second vacation) if a second federal stimulus check is issued this year.

But despite the pandemic, many Americans were determined to find time for relaxation and a vacation this summer. Of the 27% who have already taken a vacation, 28% did take one in March while June was the second most popular month to travel. Fifty-two percent of Americans said they drove to their destination and of those, 72% decided to drive in order to avoid flying.

Travelers gave diverse responses in regards to accommodations, but hotels were the most popular (40%). Americans also said they stayed with family (18%), in short-term rentals like Airbnb (16%) or in vacation homes (9%).

Respondents also stayed longer at their destinations with 55% saying their vacation was longer than it normally would be.

Even as some Americans, may not to fully unplug on vacation, others will be dreaming about a break from work. According to respondents, 56% will leave PTO on the table this year due to COVID-19.

However, with the possibilities of another stimulus check, 50% of those who responded said they would be more likely to take a vacation or an additional vacation if they receive another COVID-19 relief payment.