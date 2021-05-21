Police searching for accused serial stalker, rapist

Police are looking for a suspect they said stalked and sexually assaulted several women in Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

One of the incidents happened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in King of Prussia on Tuesday. Police say a woman was working out in the fitness room when a man approached her and demanded she leave with him. The woman refused and started to run for the door when she was struck in the head with the gun. The suspect was last seen running out of the lobby doors of the hotel.

On Saturday, a bartender said the suspect followed her home from a gentlemen’s club on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue. The suspect drove away and the woman was not physically hurt.

On Sunday, police say a woman noticed a Dodge Charger following her when she left a gentlemen’s club around midnight. She eventually turned into a Wawa in West Norriton Township. She tried to get the vehicle tag but couldn’t because a tag cover was in the way.

That same day, another woman said a man approached her when she was sitting in her car at the 3400 block of North 11th Street around 5 a.m. She says the suspect pointed a gun, forced her into an alley, and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, a woman said a grey Dodge Charger piggybacked her car into the parking garage of her apartment. She said the suspect parked three cars away from her and walked around. She was able to leave the garage and called the police.

On Tuesday, a woman says a man followed her into her apartment complex near the 900 block of 8th Street. The suspect tried to get near the victim, but she ran screaming and into a neighbor’s apartment. That same day, two women in that apartment complex say that suspect posed as an electrical worker to get into their apartment. Police say he sexually assaulted and robbed both of them.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid 20’s to early 30’s with dreadlocks.

Call the police if you have any information.