Police pursuit from PA to NY ends in accident, Meadville man arrested

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

A Meadville man is in custody after leading police on a chase that spanned from Pennsylvania into New York.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, police in Westfield, New York attempted to stop a vehicle that had fled law enforcement in Pennsylvania.

When officers in Westfield tried to pull over the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit throughout Chautauqua County that ended with the suspect crashing in the Village of Fredonia.

The suspect — Scott A. Fitch, 50, of Meadville — fled the collision on foot into a creek bed and was taken into custody by deputies shortly after.

Fitch is charged with Reckless Driving (Multiple Counts), DWAI Drugs, Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a MV 3rd Degree (Multiple Counts), Failure to Comply with Lawful Order of Police, Speed in Zone (Multiple Counts), Speed Over 55mph (Multiple Counts), Moved from Lane Unsafely(Multiple Counts), Leaving Scene of Property Damage Accident, Fail to Yield Right of Way @ Traffic Circle, Obstructed Plates, Fail to Keep Right (Multiple Counts),

There are multiple other charges pending from other law enforcement agencies, including in Pennsylvania.

Fitch was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

There were no injuries reported.