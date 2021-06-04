Police: Man who shot 3 officers found dead

Police have identified the man they say shot and injured 3 police officers in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, officerse found 31 year-old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Wednesday night, police say officers were responding to a domestic dispute call at the 2400 block of North Market Street. When officers arrived, they say Goodwyn fired gunshots at three Wilmington Police officers when they entered Goodwyn’s apartment. All three officers were taken to a nearby hospital. They were in stable condition.

Police setup a perimeter around the building and spent 12 hours trying to negotiate with Goodwyn. Officers found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when they made entry into his room on Thursday morning.

One of the injured officers was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say two of the officers have served since 2014, while the other has served since 2018.