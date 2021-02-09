Police identify woman found along I-80, deem death homicide

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have identified the body of a woman discovered along Interstate 80 on Sunday and say they are treating the death as a h omicide.

Officials say her name was Rebecca Landrith. Landrith was 47 years old and was known to have had ties western states like South Dakota and Utah

The investigation is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.

Landrith was found by Pennsylvania State Police after officers were called to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the off-ramp, Sunday morning. They say body of a was found woman laying on the shoulder. According to police paperwork, the victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket, but no socks or shoes.