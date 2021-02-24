Philadelphia police release new video of rape suspect at Center City Macy’s

The Philadelphia Police Department released new videos of the suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Macy’s in Center City.

In one clip, you can see suspect walking out of the store and onto the sidewalk. In another clip, you can him walking onto the platform of a SEPTA subway station.

On Sunday at around 11:30 in the morning, police say the suspect waited in the bathroom stall for about 20 minutes.

Police say the suspect attacked a 55 year-old woman when she walked into the bathroom.

Investigators say the suspect ran out the store and into the SEPRA station at 13th and Market Street. They say he got off the subway train at 52nd and Market.

The suspect is described as being around 20 years-old, wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black pants with white stripes, and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone to give them a call if they can identify the suspect.