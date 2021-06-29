Philadelphia Issues Heat Health Emergency

Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency. It will go into effect on Tuesday, June 29th at 8 a.m. and run through Wednesday, June 30th at 11:59 p.m.

During a Heat Health Emergency, it’s important to check on loved ones, neighbors, and pets and look out for each other. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke can occur when daytime temperatures reach the 90s or triple digits and are accompanied by high humidity for two or more days.

The city has activated several services to help keep people safe.

During a Heat Health Emergency, the City coordinates to open various air-conditioned locations where residents can go to cool off from the heat. Cooling sites can include, libraries, schools, buses, and other locations.

Cooling sites have been activated and are available at the times and locations.

These libraries will operate with extended hours on Tuesday, June 29, and Wednesday, June 30. Masks are strongly recommended at the library cooling centers.

Open until 7 p.m.:

Frankford Library at 4634 Frankford Ave

Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West. Lehigh Avenue

Widener Library at 2808 W. Lehigh Ave

Open until 8 p.m.:

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library at 5800 Cobbs Creek Pkwy

Fox Chase Library at 501 Rhawn Street

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library at 125 S. 52nd St

Whitman Library at 200 Snyder Ave

The City is working with SEPTA to make air-conditioned buses available for folks to drop in to cool off. Consistent with City guidance on masking on public transit, masks are required on the SEPTA cooling buses.

The buses will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, and Wednesday, June 30.

Germantown and Allegheny Avenues

Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues

52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue

Broad and Snyder Streets

22nd and Moore Streets

N. 29th and York Streets

Click here for more information on cooling sites throughout the city and tips on how to stay safe.