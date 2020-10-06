Philadelphia homicide rate highest since 2007

According to police, this is Philadelphia’s deadliest year since 2007.

Philadelphia police are investigating another deadly shooting, adding to the city’s alarming homicide rate.

Around 12:30 this morning, police responded to the report of gunshots at a Chinese takeout spot at 54th and Willow Avenue in Kingsessing.

When police got there, they found a man with two gunshot wound to his chest. The victim died from his wounds.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the shooting. In the video, police say that you can see the shooter walk across the street and fire gunshots into the restaurant.

Police described the shooter as a male wearing all dark clothing.

They said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police have not made any arrests.