Parks on Tap Kicks Off 2021 Season With Cherry Blossom Edition

FCM Hospitality is bringing back Parks on Tap for its sixth season with socially distanced blooms, bites, and beers just in time for the Cherry Blossoms! Philadelphia’s traveling outdoor beer garden that gives back will pop up at two locations outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum.

Jenna talks with FCM: Special Events Director, Neina Langford, about launching this event a year after COVID, how it’s going and what can people expect in terms of the event and safety precautions.

As always, a portion of all proceeds of Parks on Tap is given back to be reinvested in the Philly Parks.