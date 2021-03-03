Pa. teachers to be prioritized for COVID vaccine, Governor Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania teachers are moving up when it comes to getting the vaccine. Governor Wolf confirmed the plan on Tuesday afternoon and said that a formal announcement will be made on Wednesday.

Wolf didn’t give any specific, but according to a letter by Representative Timothy O’Neal, PEMA and the Pennsylvania National Guard will be using intermediate units across the Commonwealth as clinics, specifically for teachers in early March. The letter also states that the move must come with a requirement for in-person instruction.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about in the task force and that will be part of the announcement tomorrow,” Wolf said.

The letter also stated that Pennsylvania is expected to get 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The Department of Health was tight-lipped when asked about any details surrounding the single-dose vaccine, but said shipments will arrive this week.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Not only is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a single dose, but it’s a viral vector vaccine, whereas, Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines.

“They’re both carrying the genetic instructions for the coronavirus spike protein only,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, infectious disease specialist with WellSpan Health. “They are not carrying the entire genetic code for the coronavirus so you cannot get coronavirus from either of these types of vaccines.”

President Biden says he is directing every state to prioritize educators for the vaccine and wants every educator, school staff member, and child care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month.