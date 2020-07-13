OSBI officials assisting investigation at zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic

OSBI investigators are at the The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park at the request of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are assisting an investigation at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was once owned by Joe Exotic.

Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer for OSBI, confirmed to KFOR that the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance at the zoo.

TMZ is reporting that investigators are working to determine whether human remains are inside an alligator pit at the zoo.

Arbeitman has not released any further details regarding the nature of the investigation.

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Park, also known as the G.W. Zoo, was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is famously known as Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire someone to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who owns Big Cat Animal Rescue.

Jeff Lowe took ownership of the G.W. Zoo from Maldonado-Passage, but a recent court decision granted Baskin ownership of the Garvin County land that the zoo is located on. Judge Scott Palk ordered the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park to vacate the property within 120 days and hand over control to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

Maldonado-Passage’s downfall, including the drama between Maldonado-Passage, Baskin and Lowe, was documented in the popular Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’.

