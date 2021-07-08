Newsfeed Now: Former Pres. Trump sues big tech; No fans at Olympics after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida on Wednesday and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a navy base in southeast Georgia.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organizers said Thursday as Japan experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

A Tennessee man was celebrating the Fourth of July with friends but the fun ended when a firework was thrown into his car and exploded.

A woman plans to paddle the entire Mississippi River in hopes of becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

A St. Louis County bailiff is hailed for saving a judge slumped over in his chair.

