A new Insomnia Cookies location in Philadelphia’s East Passyunk neighborhood has a secret room designed for sweet lovers. The Insomnia CookieLab is the first of its kind.

To get into to the CookieLab you must enter through a secret door. To get in the door need the magic word. You can find the password on Insomnia’s Instagram. Once inside you can build your dream cookie!

PHL17’s cookie loving reporter Kelsey Fabian had to check it out!