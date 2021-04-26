New ‘move over’ law goes into effect Tuesday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Pennsylvania will soon have stiffer regulations in emergency response areas.

The new ‘move over’ law takes effect Tuesday. It requires drivers in emergency areas who are unable to merge, to slow down to at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

It also creates a new points system to hold drivers accountable.

The changes include a fine of $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for a second. And, it could go up to $10,000 if a worker gets injured.