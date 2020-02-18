Mother in need of formula dials 911 – and police come to her rescue

ALPINE, Utah (Nexstar Media Wire/CNN) – A Utah mother of five with no way to feed her crying newborn in the middle of the night called 911 – and police worked quickly to help her.

“I have no idea how I can get formula to (my daughter),” mother Shannon Bird can be heard telling a Lone Peak Police dispatcher in the 911 audio recording from Jan. 28. “I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer.”

Bird told KSL-TV that her milk unexpectedly dried out, and with her husband out of town she couldn’t leave to buy formula.

“This is my fifth kid and this has never happened,” she said.

It wasn’t long before Lone Peak officers arrived at Bird’s door – but with a gallon of milk.

“What kind of formula does she need?” police ask in the bodycam video after learning how young her daughter was.

“I don’t know I’ve never done this … like, the newborn stuff,” Bird replies.

Lone Peak police headed back out, this time to Walmart, and returned with formula.

Police video shows the officers giving Bird the formula and the milk, refusing any payment.

Bird said she was surprised they went out and bought the formula for her, adding that she thought the most they might do would be to watch over the house while her 8-year-old looked out for the other children.

Lone Peak police officials posted on Facebook, “So very proud of our Officers and their dedication to duty.”