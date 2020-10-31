Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce engagement on social media

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Powerhouse sports couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announced their engagement on social media Friday.

An Instagram photo shows soccer star Rapinoe taking a knee to slide a ring on Bird’s finger – no caption needed.

Rapinoe, 35, a forward for the OL Reign in Seattle, has won an Olympic gold medal as well as the FIFA World Cup, among numerous other honors. Bird, 40, is herself an Olympic gold medalist as well as a WNBA legend who plays for the Seattle Storm. Bird has both four Olympic gold medals and four WNBA championships.

“Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!” Bird’s team tweeted Friday evening.

Rapinoe’s OL Reign celebrated the news as well, tweeting, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

Beyond their stunning athletic achievements, Rapinoe and Bird also became the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of the Body Issue of ESPN in 2018.

The engagement news also caught the eye of former Vice President Biden: