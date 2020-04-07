Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Bingo night got a little more interesting for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.

They had a special bingo caller during their virtual game — award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Through the use of video chat, McConaughey joined the residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent and assisted living facility outside of Austin.

“We have an I-24,” the actor can be heard saying in the video.

McConaughey wasn’t the only one getting in on the fun; his family joined in to entertain the residents.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the facility posted on Facebook on Sunday. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

Senior centers are getting creative to keep their residents active and engaged since the coronavirus outbreak has caused many facilities to go into lockdown.

Along with virtual meetups, The Enclave has hosted parties in which it encourages residents to dance from their patios. In a video posted on Facebook, staff is seen singing and dancing along with them from the courtyard area, while, of course, observing social distancing.