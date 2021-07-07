LIVE TRACK: Tropical Storm Elsa approaching northern Florida Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa continues its path Wednesday morning north along Florida’s west coast.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, issued at 8 a.m. ET, shows Elsa has 65 mph maximum sustained winds. Elsa had regained hurricane strength for several hours overnight as it moved over the warm Gulf of Mexico water.

Elsa is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Once it starts moving inland, the storm is forecast to continue weakening.

Several watches and warnings have been issued along Florida as the storm moves up the Gulf Coast. That includes a hurricane warning in effect from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River.

After landfall, Elsa will move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

As the storm moves along the coast, the NHC says heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban or minor river flooding. The NHC is also warning of life-threatening storm surge along parts of the coast. The latest advisory shows peak surge could reach as high as two to four feet in Tampa Bay.

“The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC advisory says.

Coastal Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeastern Virginia could experience flash and urban flooding later in the week.

In addition to heavy rain, hurricane conditions are expected early Wednesday within the hurricane warning area.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Chassahowitzka to the Steinhatchee River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from the Middle of Longboat Key to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from south of Chassahowitzka to the Middle of Longboat Key

West coast of Florida north of Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds