In “Legends of Philly” Episode 5, Jason Lee sits down with Sports Talk Radio Legend Mike Missanelli.

Mike has been on Philly radio for about 3 decades, the last ten years of which have been spent as the Afternoon Drive host on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Longtime Channel 17 viewers will remember Mike from his days as the Sports Anchor on WB17 News at Ten.

Mike tells some amazing stories of the early days of sports talk radio in Philly. Enjoy!