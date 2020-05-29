Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will be updating this post as more information becomes available.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – On Friday May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 693 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 70,735. All 67 counties of the commonwealth now have at least one case of the virus.

The department also reported is now reporting 5,464 COVID-19 related deaths.

The statewide number broke 1,000 confirmed cases for the first time on March 25 and more than doubled that amount by March 27. By March 30, the number had quadrupled. A week later, it was over 14 thousand. In a few additional days, cases topped 20 thousand.

As of Monday, April 20, the Department of Health has made the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases known by Zip Code, narrowing data down from the county level. View that map by clicking here.

On Sunday, April 19, the Department of Health marked the largest single-day increase of coronavirus related deaths up until that date, however, the deaths did not all occur over a 24 hour period.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine wrote in a press release. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

On March 21, Montgomery County and Monroe County reported their first deaths from the virus. As of Thursday there have been 163 deaths in Lackawanna County, 139 in Luzerne County, 22 in Carbon County as well as 101 in Monroe.

Columbia County has reported 31 COVID-19 related deaths. Susquehanna has reported 15 deaths, Tioga County has reported two deaths and Schuylkill County has reported 31 deaths.

Cases in Luzerne County have increased by over 245% in just a week in April, growing from 282 to 982 in that time frame.

There were 357,804 tests that came back negative, not including antibody tests. There has been no word on the total amount of tests that are pending.

According to the PA Department of Health, the ages of the 1,493 hospitalized due to COVID-19 breaks down as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4

Less than 1% are aged 5-12

2% are aged 13-18

6% are aged 19-24

37% are aged 25-49

25% are aged 50-64

28% are aged 65 or older

According to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the number of cases in the state had been doubling every two or three days, showing consistent exponential growth in the past.

However, that changed on Wednesday, April 15. “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said in a statement.

Beginning on Saturday, the number of recoveries is now being tracked by the Department of Health. The department is estimating that 61% of people with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania have recovered.

Levine said in a press conference on March 23 that there is sustained community spread in some southern counties as well as those surrounding Pittsburgh. To mitigate the spread, Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for these areas. That has since been expanded to a statewide stay at home order.

Levine also confirmed that there have been reported cases in nursing homes but did not mention any specific facility.

Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday, March 19, ordered the closure of non-life sustaining businesses statewide in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. He later modified the order, pushing back enforcement to the following Monday at 8 am.

Counties impacted to date include:

Adams (240, 7 deaths)

Allegheny (1851, 161 deaths)

Armstrong (62, 4 deaths)

Beaver (579, 72 deaths)

Bedford (38, 2 deaths)

Berks (3973, 308 deaths)

Blair (49, 1 death)

Bradford (46, 3 deaths)

Bucks (4966, 486 deaths)

Butler (226, 12 deaths)

Cambria (57, 2 deaths)

Cameron (2)

Carbon (232, 22 deaths)

Centre (150, 6 deaths)

Chester (2555, 270 deaths)

Clarion (25, 2 deaths)

Clearfield (37)

Clinton (55, 2 deaths)

Columbia (346, 31 deaths)

Crawford (23)

Cumberland (618, 47 deaths)

Dauphin (1212, 71 deaths)

Delaware (6337, 544 deaths)

Elk (6)

Erie (242, 4 deaths)

Fayette (95, 4 deaths)

Forest (7)

Franklin (759, 31 deaths)

Fulton (15, 1 death)

Greene (27)

Huntingdon (228, 2 deaths)

Indiana (90, 5 deaths)

Jefferson (7)

Juaniata (95, 4 deaths)

Lackawanna (1516, 163 deaths)

Lancaster (3056, 286 deaths)

Lawrence (74, 8 deaths)

Lebanon (944, 33 deaths)

Lehigh (3719, 218 deaths)

Luzerne (2689, 139 deaths)

Lycoming (162, 16 deaths)

Mckean (12, 1 death)

Mercer (106, 4 deaths)

Mifflin (58, 1 death)

Monroe (1311, 101 deaths)

Montgomery (6811, 656 deaths)

Montour (50)

Northampton (3022, 206 deaths)

Northumberland (186, 3 deaths)

Perry (54, 2 deaths)

Philadelphia (17972, 1282 deaths)

Pike (476, 18 deaths)

Potter (4)

Schuylkill (606, 31 deaths)

Snyder (39, 1 death)

Somerset (37)

Sullivan (2)

Susquehanna (99, 15 deaths)

Tioga (16, 2 deaths)

Union (56, 1 death)

Venango (8)

Warren (3)

Washington (139, 5 deaths)

Wayne (118, 7 deaths)

Westmoreland (443, 38 deaths)

Wyoming (33, 7 deaths)

York (970, 25 deaths)