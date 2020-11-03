Lancaster County setting aside mail-in ballots until Supreme Court makes extension decision

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — While Lancaster County continues to count in-person ballots on Election night, many are questioning what the county will do with the mail-in ballots that have been postmarked by Nov. 3.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court stood by a state Supreme Court decision extending the mail-in ballot deadline to Nov. 6. As long as ballots were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, they would be canvassed toward the 2020 general election. Despite a Republican plea and criticism from the Trump campaign, SCOTUS specifically said they would not hear this case before Election Day.

In Lancaster County, mail-in ballots continue to be collected. But until the Supreme Court makes a decision regarding ballot extension, County Commissioners advised polling locations to set aside ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on Election day and before 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

According to Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, guidance from the Secretary of State told Lancaster County Commissioners to set aside mail-in ballots and wait to count them. On Sunday, commissioners were urged to count these mail-in ballots as fast as possible.

“The problem is, if you do that, then the Supreme Court does make a decision. You can’t undo it, it’s hard to undo,” D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino adds that mail-in ballots the county has received the past few days have been counted, and will continue to be counted, as long as the Supreme Court decides that the extension is upheld.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman does not agree with this decision. He does not believe it is fair to voters that some of the mail-in ballots are set aside.

