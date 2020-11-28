Knoebels opens new Christmas light experience

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A new Christmas tradition is up and running at Knoebels Amusement Resort and it is social-distancing friendly.

This Christmas may be in the middle of a pandemic, but Knoebels wasn’t going to let it ruin the holiday spirit.

“We are so thrilled to bring a brand new event for people at a time when so many events have unfortunately been cancelled,” said Stacy Ososkie, Public Relations Director, Knoebels.

Joy Through the Grove is about a mile and a half stretch filled with hundreds of light displays. Those who attended the event say they’re glad they still got a chance to come to the park, despite everything going on in the world.

“At least we get to go to Knoebels, and spend time with our family,” said Zeke Osikowicz and Leyton Bedison, event attendees.

One family even traveled north for the event.

“We’re here from Florida and COVID-19 has everyone down for 2020. But, everyone is doing their part to make it happen and this is one of them right here. Letting everyone come through in their vehicles keeping everyone safe and sound while enjoying the holidays,” said Edward Rios, event attendee.

The event is $15 per car from Monday through Thursday and $20 per car Friday through Sunday. If you come in a large passenger car holding 9-12 passengers, the event will cost you $30.

“One of the best parts about it is that you can enjoy this entire drive through experience in the comfort of your own vehicle. So you can stay safe, stay warm, and just get that Christmas spirit,” said Ososkie.

This event will run through January 3, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.