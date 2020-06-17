KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Authorities are investigating after a publication inspired by the Ku Klux Klan was found on a mixed-race family’s driveway in Kentucky.

The newspaper, “The Crusader,” is published by the “Knights Party,” inspired by the David Duke faction of the KKK. Duke is the former leader of the KKK.

After the discovery on June 11, the couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, contacted the police. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and deputies have been checking neighbors’ security systems, but they have no suspects so far.

The couple said another house on their street also received the newspaper. They said those neighbors are known to host gatherings with black or mixed-race people in the community.

Woods said in addition to these two reports, he’s also received two others that appear to be linked to racism. The cases are being dealt with as hate crimes.

“This was very unusual for this area. I don’t ever remember anything brought to my attention that even meets this standard,” said Woods. “It hurt my feelings that these people had to go through that in my neighborhood.”

The couple said they are being forced to explain the situation to their children.

“Our girl, very innocent, you know, ‘Mommy, why would people do this? God made us all our very special colors,” one family member said. “Very confused as to why somebody would think this way.”



The newspaper left on one mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.