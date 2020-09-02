KKK flag shows up on White House barn; Owner says someone put it there

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A landowner is outraged after he says someone hung a Ku Klux Klan flag on the side of his barn off Highway 31 in White House.

The owner did not want to be identified, but tells News 2 that he owns quite a bit of property around White House and does not drive by this one much.

He said he learned of the KKK flag when a photo began circulating on social media.

He said someone sent the picture to him so he drove by on his way to Nashville to take it down and found that it had been attached to the side of the barn with hardware and a drill. He rolled it up so people could not see it from the highway and decided he’d come back Tuesday with a drill.

A bi-racial couple living across the street tells News 2 they hope it was not targeted towards them.

“I don’t know if we can take anything like that personal, but it’s sort of ironic we’ve never had anything like that in this area,” Bob Bayne said.

Bayne’s has lived in his house for 10 years, along with his wife, Comfort, who is from Nigeria and has been living there for two years. She is often seen in her favorite spot sitting on the front porch.

“I didn’t even notice that, I don’t look, and even if I look, I might not understand what it means, so I’m surprised to hear such thing and I’m so scared, I don’t like it,” Comfort Bayne told News 2.

Bayne adds that his wife endured horrible things in her home country and hopes she doesn’t have to experience any fear here.

The barn owner removed the flag Tuesday, telling New 2 that he was very upset with whoever trespassed on his property.

“Somebody definitely trespassed around the area,” Bayne said, “We don’t need that stirred up, we haven’t had that problem here, I just don’t understand why someone would do that in this area, it’s just beyond me.”

White House police said they are adding extra patrols to the area, per the request of the property owner.