Kicking of President’s Day with Presidential Trivia

It’s President’s Day and the National Constitution Center is reopening just in time to celebrate.

PHL 17 kicks off President’s Day with the Director of Learning and Engagement at the National Constitution Center, Jenna Kehres.

Jenna joins the team to test their knowledge of Presidential Trivia.

The National Constitution Center officially reopened on Friday, February 12th, and will now operate on a modified schedule. The center will be open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in addition to being open today for President’s Day.