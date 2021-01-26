Keep your iPhone 12 six inches away from certain medical devices, Apple says

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max at the Apple flagship store during a product launch event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple’s iPhone 12 models may interfere with your medical devices.

Apple has warned that the magnets and radios inside its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSafe accessories emit electromagnetic fields and can interact with some medical devices that contain sensors.

Implanted pacemakers and defibrillators may be impacted if they are too close to those electromagnetic fields.

According to heart.org, magnets can activate a switch that keeps an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator from delivering vital signals such as lifesaving shocks.

“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” said Apple in a Support post published Jan. 23, 2021.

If you purchased an iPhone 12 or MagSafe accessories, Apple recommends keeping them more than 6-12 inches away from your medical device, or to stop using them completely.

Consult your doctor if you have any concerns of interference with your medical devices.