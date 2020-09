On Friday, Jurassic Quest opens to the public at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s a drive-thru experience, featuring over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as our 50 foot-long Megalodon.

The drive-thru experience has seen over 100,000 cars and 400,000 people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out!