IRS deposits first wave of stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus payments to Americans on Saturday, the agency said.

“#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the IRS wrote Saturday evening on Twitter.

Stimulus check: How much can you expect?

Deposits will continue in the days ahead, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit. Others — including people who haven’t filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security — will probably have to wait weeks or months before seeing their money.

The distributions are part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.

