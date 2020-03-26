How to manage stress and anxiety amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Coronavirus spreads throughout our community, seeing numbers and reading headlines can cause us to feel increased stress and anxiety.

Lisa Rosenburg, Child and Family Therapist at Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Southern New Jersey says there are ways you can get the information you need, without compromising your mental health.

“Education is key at reducing our anxiety, but we want to limit the frequency we are turning on the news,” said Rosenburg. “If we feel like we are having trouble limiting that, ask a friend for help.”

If you’re a parent, it can be difficult to help your kids through what they may be feeling. Talk with them and answer their questions.

“Stick to only answering their questions, and not providing them with more information than they need,” said Rosenburg. “Keep it age-appropriate when you speak with them, reassure them, and validate their feelings.”

For more resources on managing stress in yourself and your children, visit JFCSSNJ.org/coronavirus.