(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Muhammad Ali will long be remembered as the greatest.

A sweet talking boxer with one heck of a knockout punch

He was also an entertainer and activist.

You can learn about one of the most celebrated athletes at his training camp located in Deer Lake, Schuylkill County. Sports Director A.J. Donatoni takes us there.

Fighter's Heaven

Learn more about tours

Phone

(570) 968-2961

(570) 968-2961

58 Sculps Hill Road

Orwigsburg, PA 17961