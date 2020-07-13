Hong Kong Disneyland to close again on July 15 due to ‘third wave’ of coronavirus cases

HONG KONG (NEXSTAR) — Hong Kong Disneyland announced on Monday it will close its theme park on July 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” Disney said in a statement on Monday.

The theme park closed back in January and reopened to limited crowds on June 18.

On Monday, 41 out of 52 coronavirus infections reported in Hong Kong were locally-transmitted cases. Since July 6, Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases, with Monday’s tally being the highest since March.

Hong Kong recently banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants won’t be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., while fitness centers and beauty salons will be closed for seven days. The measures take effect July 15.

The city will also increase testing to identify asymptomatic patients who are infected.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam, who announced the measures on Monday, also urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.