Here are 6 deals to watch for as Amazon Prime Day approaches

Amazon vans line up at a distribution center to pick up packages for delivery on Amazon Prime Day, July 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — We’re a little more than a week from Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event. And this year, it’ll happen over two days in October.

That means it’s time to start planning for your purchases!

While it’s impossible to know everything that will be offered on Prime Day, past years can give us a pretty good indication. Here’s a breakdown of likely deals if you’re looking to take part in the Amazon experience:

Amazon Products

Often, the most heavily discounted products on Prime Day are Amazon’s own products. This would include items such as the Amazon Echo and Alexa devices, Fire TV stick and Amazon Kindle. In 2019, some of these products were slashed by as much as 50%.

Apple Products

While it can be difficult to find a good deal on Apple products, Amazon offered some solid discounts in 2019. The experts say you’ll likely see deals on iPads, Macbooks and potentially its AirPods.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: The new seventh generation Apple iPad is displayed during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Televisions

TVs are always part of Amazon Prime Day. If you can’t wait until Black Friday to score a 4K TV, this may be your first stop. In the past, products have been discounted by hundreds of dollars.

Ring Video

Some fantastic deals on Ring security products were offered in 2019, and Ring items were among the most popular offerings. Expect to see similar deals offered in 2020.

Headphones

There’s no shortage of headphones available on the market, so you can expect some deep discounts on these products in hopes of boosting sales ahead of the holiday season. The same likely goes for speakers.

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 12: An Arizona Cardinals player wears Beats by Dre headphones during warmups before the NFL game against the Washington Redskins at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fitbits

In past years, Prime Day has been a great opportunity to score a Fitbit for much less than retail value. With a much more competitive marketplace for athletic products, you can expect similar deals in 2020.

If you just can’t wait, Amazon already has a few pre-Prime Day sales going on its own products. You can check those out here.