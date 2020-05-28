‘He needed a different fit’: YouTuber, husband place adopted 4-year-old son with autism with ‘new mommy’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A YouTuber who has shared the story of her adopted son with her hundreds of thousands of followers recently announced her family has permanently placed their adopted son in a new “forever home.”

Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China in 2017, according to PEOPLE.

Stauffer shared videos of the adoption process and posted several videos of Huxley when he was first brought into the family. According to BuzzFeed, Myka produced 27 videos about the family’s “adoption journey.”

In a video posted on Tuesday titled “an update on our family,” the couple, who lives in Ohio, said Huxley had “more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.”

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest…after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

It took nearly a year for the family to adopt Huxley, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy.”

Myka and her husband have four other children.

“He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit,” Myka said.

In the video caption, Myka wrote: “Thank you for all of your love, prayers and support…. We love Huxley with all of our heart and always will.”