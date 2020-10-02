Harvey Weinstein faces 6 additional sexual assault charges in California

Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on Feb. 24, 2020, in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(KTLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced six additional sexual assault charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for incidents dating back to 2004.

The case against Weinstein was amended to include three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The charges stem from incidents that involved five victims between 2004 and 2013, officials said.

One of the incidents occurred between September 2004 and September 2005, when Weinstein is accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

He is also accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement Friday. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein was first charged in L.A. County in January in connection with sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013.

In April, the original complaint was amended to include a charge that Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

With the new charges, Weinstein now faces up to 140 years to life in prison if convicted, officials said.

Local officials are seeking the temporary custody of Weinstein from New York, where he is imprisoned after being convicted of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape there.

An extradition hearing, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set for Dec. 11.