Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49

(CNN/WJW) – Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel’s “MythBusters” and Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project,” has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

Grant died of a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Discovery said in a statement.

Discovery says Grant was one of the few officially trained operators for R2-D2 within the Star Wars universe and also engineered the Energizer Bunny’s beat.

Former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage said on Twitter, “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Co-star Kari Byron posted a memory as well:

Discovery said in a press release, “We will miss Grant and his enthusiasm for all things engineering. We leave you with this video that commemorates Grant’s time on Mythbusters.”