Gov. Wolf declares Pa. had a fair, secure election, calls GOP attempt to overturn results disgraceful

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar were joined by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt on Wednesday to provide an update on the 2020 election and “debunk baseless accusations that undermine our nation’s democracy.”

This comes a day after a clash during the swearing-in ceremony in the State Senate which saw Republicans refusing to seat Senator-elect Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) over mail-in ballot issues. This led to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman being ousted by the Republican majority.

Gov. Wolf responded to this incident, saying “Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationally have spread disinformation and used it to subvert the democratic process. Sen. Jim Brewster rightfully won the 45th Senate District, but Senate Republicans are ignoring the voters in the district and refusing to swear him in as Senator. This is a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution.”

As Congress prepares to count Electoral College votes, Governor Tom Wolf emphasized that Pennsylvania had a fair, free and secure election and that the efforts of Congressional Republicans to overthrow the election results and subvert the will of the voters are disgraceful and must be rejected.

Republican members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation plan to object to the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes by claiming the election was compromised, and that our electoral votes are suspect. This is an outrageous lie, and they are undermining our democracy by recklessly repeating that lie to deceive the American people. Today, these Republican Congressman have a choice. They can stand with our country and uphold our constitution, or they can stand by a single defeated politician pushing baseless claims in an attempt to overturn an election. Governor Tom Wolf