Full Speech: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at ‘Workers for Trump’ rally in Luzerne County

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Luzerne County. The ‘Workers for Trump’ rally was held at Kuharchik Construction, Inc. in Exeter.

Pence was joined by Lisa Scheller, who is running for the 7th congressional district seat, and Jim Bognet who is running in the 8th congressional district. Vice President Pence took the stage just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vice president spoke of the Trump administration’s plans to support small businesses, working families and to cut taxes.

Pence spoke on Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s “lack of response” to the violence and unrest in cities across the country. Touting that his administration stands for a stronger and safer America.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump’s campaign trail lead him to Old Forge just weeks ago. The president spoke of his plans to bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence touched on supporting manufacturing jobs in the state, saying the Trump administration created 500,000 new jobs in the industry in the first three years in office.

We will continue to carry team coverage of the vice president’s visit right here on PAhomepage.com and on later editions of Eyewitness News.