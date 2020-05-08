Father, son arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men accused in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were taken into custody on Thursday in Glynn County.

Both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It’s been well over two months since Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick.

The father and son told police they believed Arbery matched the description of a suspect involved in recent burglaries in the area. The men got in their truck with two firearms in hand and apparently chased Arbery down to speak with him.

Officials say during the encounter, Travis McMichael got out of the vehicle and fatally shot the 25-year-old.

Video that appears to show the moment Arbery was shot has been circling online this week, sparking local protests and calls for justice from across the nation.

According to the GBI, the Glynn County Police Department conducted an investigation at the time of the Feb. 23 incident. No arrests were made at the time.

The state agency was only recently requested to investigate on April 29 by the department in Glynn County, followed by District Attorney Tom Durden on May 5.