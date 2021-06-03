Family reunited with blind dog missing for 2 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A blind dog is back with its North Carolina owners after disappearing more than two years ago.

The Charlotte family wasn’t expecting to ever see their dog “Juice” again, so it was something of a miracle that brought them back together for the happy reunion, which was full of tail wags and excitement.

And it was thanks to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control senior officer Kathleen Caffray — and a microchip.

“I picked up the dog and scanned it for a microchip,” said Caffray. “I found it had an owner that was about three miles from where I currently was.”

Ten-year-old Juice had been missing for two years. He was called in as a stray, so Caffray used the serial number scanned by the dog’s microchip to call the dog’s owners. When no one answered the phone, she decided to pay the home a visit.

“When I asked if they had a dog missing, they said, ‘No, we don’t have a dog,’ and I was like, ‘You don’t own Juice?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! Juice?! Juice has been missing for two years!’” said Caffray.

If it weren’t for the microchip that Juice’s owners made sure he had, the reunion would likely never have happened.

“We see a lot of bad things every day,” said Caffray. “So, when we have something like this, it’s a happy feeling. This is why we do this.”