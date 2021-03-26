Family of gun violence victim speaks out as community groups in Philadelphia seek solutions to the rising number of homicides

Diedra Counts-Burnett knows the pain of losing a child. Every day, memories of her son, Montrell Freeman, run through her head.

“It’s the worst thing ever. It’s not even explainable,” she said. “I’ve had people say that in time it gets better, it doesn’t get better.”

In 2014, someone shot and killed Freeman six times while he was walking with a friend near Tasker and Bailey streets in South Philadelphia. He was 19 years-old.

Freeman is one of the 248 homicide victims in Philadelphia in 2014. In 2020, that number almost doubled to almost 500. Mayor Jim Kenney recently said that 2021 is on track to be the most violent year in our lifetimes.

During the city’s virtual press conference on gun violence, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says part of bringing those numbers down involve getting illegals guns of the streets and working with community groups.

“Our teenage shooters need outreach or engagement of some kind,” said Outlaw. “We’ve got to do better.”

Tyrique Glasgow is the executive director of the Young Chances Foundation. It is an organization that provides programs and resources to the community. He thinks the city needs to provide more opportunities and more funding to similar groups.

“I believe that there needs to be more of a community resource presence,” said Glasgow. “When the police come, their funding is sitting on the corner. Have resource vans there. Have access to what the officers are providing. If they are there to protect and serve, then serve the resource not just the law enforcement aspect.”

Counts-Burnett hopes that one day no parent will have to go through the grief that she and so many others are living every day. She is still unsure of what will finally bring the violence and bloodshed to an end.