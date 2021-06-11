Explosion Destroys 3 Homes; Police Searching for Suspect

An explosion destroyed three homes in Eagleville, Pennsylvania after authorities say a confrontation between a homeowner and a township employee took a violent turn.

Investigators say that a code enforcement officer went to a house along the 4000 block of Cardin Place for a follow up inspection before 1 O’clock Thursday afternoon.

Police say the homeowner took out a gun and that code enforcement officer left and called police.

According to investigators, the suspect went back inside of his home when police arrived. A short time later, there were several loud explosions and the building caught on fire. Police were able to evacuate nearby homes. Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the flames.

Three buildings were damaged and one person had minor injuries. Police surrounded the building and have since been looking for the suspect. Police have not said whether the suspect is still alive or not, but they said there was no danger to the public.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon.