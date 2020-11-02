Election Day 2020 deals and freebies

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – After a year that brought a pandemic, a stock market crash, social disruption and ongoing natural disasters, 2020 voters can’t be judged for indulging a little after casting their ballots.

Bobo’s

This Colorado-based oat bar company is offering a coupon for a free bar to voters who provide their basic contact information and share a photo showing what “get oat the vote” means to them.

Boston Market

Get a free slider after the polls close in your respective state. No purchase is necessary. In addition to being Election Day, it’s also National Sandwich Day.

Krispy Kreme

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Grubhub

As part of the online food delivery service’s campaign to “Delivery Your Voice,” come Nov. 3 customers can save time cooking with one of the following offers:

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15+

BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Pret A Manger: $5 off on orders of $15+

Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20+

Grubhub is urging customers to “keep a lookout for other perks nearby from restaurants including Boston Market, Haagen Dazs, Kung Fu Tea, PF Changs, Red Lobster, and more!

Hertz

Car rental company Hertz will help voters get to the polls by offering customers a free car on Election Day from participating locations. The deal is only on offer for people who book a vehicle for at least two days, starting on November 2nd or 3rd. Customers need to use the code 210350; see more details here.

“We want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote – especially those who need safe and reliable transportation,” said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Customer Experience. “We’re happy to provide local and convenient mobility options to the communities we serve on Election Day.”

Lyft

The ride-share company is offering 50% off rides on Election Day to help get you to the polling station. Use the code 2020VOTE to take advantage of the deal, which applies to ride costs up to $10. The code is also good for bike and scooter rides in select cities.

Natural Grocers

Natural and organic grocery chain Natural Grocers is running a post-election promo from Nov. 5-7. Members of Natural Grocers’ loyalty program will get a free chocolate bar and “deals from around the store.” There will also be a giveaway with one grand prize of a $500 gift card, an Oster Roaster and a cutting board. Each store will have its own prize of a $25 gift card as well as a diffuser and essential oil.

Uber

Uber is also pledging to help get out the vote and is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities “to deliver free food and good vibes.” The trucks will be on the road from Vote Early Day on Oct. 24 through Election Day.

“We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting, the company said in a statement. “That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations.”

The ride-share app says it will also be giving 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, utilizing an in-app poll finding feature, with up to $14 total discount in both directions. The deal also applies to bikes and scooters.