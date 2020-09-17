DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Winston Groom, the famed author of "Forrest Gump" has died, according to a post by the mayor of Fairhope, Alabama.

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom," Mayor Karin Wilson wrote on Facebook. "The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers."