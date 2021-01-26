Dr. Fauci is highest-paid federal employee, report says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly the highest-paid federal employee in the United States, even surpassing the president, according to Forbes.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, earned $417,608 in 2019. In comparison, the president earns $400,000.

Fauci earned a little more than twice as much as senators and House members, who make $174,000 a year. The exception is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will earn $223,500 this year.

In other comparisons to Fauci — who holds the titles of director of the National Institute for Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and current Chief Medical Advisor to the President — Chief Justice John Roberts makes $270,700, and four-star military generals rake in $268,000.

The salary data is based on OpenTheBooks.com via Freedom of Information Act requests, and only taxpayer-funded federal salaries were included in the study.

In case you’re wondering, the 80-year-old Fauci said he has not invested in the COVID-19 vaccine. He said in an Aug. 13 Instagram interview with actor Matthew McConaughey: “Matthew, no, I got zero! I am a government worker. I have a government salary.”