Disneyland to donate excess food to California food bank during closure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – As Disney prepares to close both of its Anaheim theme parks over coronavirus concerns, the Disneyland Resort announced Friday that it will donate its excess food inventory to a local food bank.

The donation, to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, will include dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals, according to a post on the Disney Parks blog.

Disney emphasized that food safety guidelines will be “closely followed” as its excess stores are supplied to the organization.

The resort has operated a food donation program since 2014. The program regularly sends prepared, unserved meals from certain locations to help food insecure individuals in the local community.

Second Harvest Food Bank received more than 20,000 donated meals from Disneyland Resort last year, according to the blog post. Disney employees also regularly volunteer at the non-profit, which is working to end hunger in Orange County.

More than 290,000 people in the county are at risk of hunger every month, including one out of every six children, according to the organization.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are set to close Saturday in response to the burgeoning coronavirus outbreak. Both parks will be shut down through at least the end of the month.

In making the announcement Thursday, Disney said there are no known cases of COVID-19 tied to the resort.