Disney launches new line of face masks, will donate up to $1M to charity

(CNN) — Getting your kid (or even yourself) to wear a face mask just got a whole lot easier thanks to Disney’s new line of masks featuring fan-favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

We hope.

From the beloved Baby Yoda to the Avengers, the reusable cloth masks come in various prints and follow the CDC’s recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings when out in public while leaving the surgical and respirator masks for the health care professionals.

The masks, which come in packs of four for $19.99, are currently available for pre-order on Shop Disney and are estimated to ship in June. They come in small, medium and large sizes so both the kids and kids at heart can show off their favorite characters.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney said in a statement. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Disney, which debuted the masks on Thursday, announced that it will donate up to $1 million of the profits made from the masks to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization that provides medical supplies and equipment to communities in need.

Additionally, Disney said it will also donate one million masks to children and families living in underserved and vulnerable communities.