Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening

(NEXSTAR) – Disney+ added a special opening credit to “Black Panther” to honor late star Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday Sunday.

The 30-second tribute shows Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther, and a redesigned Marvel logo remembering Boseman, who died in August after battling colon cancer.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger hinted Saturday that something was coming, tweeting, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

Marvel shared the updated opening, which you can see below:

Boseman’s death shocked the movie world as he had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, which doctors made four years before his death, his family said in a statement Aug. 28.

He died at his Los Angeles-area home surrounded by his wife and family.