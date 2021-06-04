Dinosaurs take over the Philly Expo Center this weekend

Dinosaurs are taking over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on June 5 – 6.

As guests walk through Dino Stroll they are able to get up close and personal with almost 75 life-like creatures, reptiles and life-size dinosaurs, with most standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long, including T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus, just to name a few.

Guests will become paleontologists and be able to explore and study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs, even while climbing inside of them for photo opportunities.

Tickets are on sale $23.99 and guests must reserve a time slot.