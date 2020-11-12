Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here

DENVER (NEXSTAR/KDVR) — Christmas will be here in a little over a month. So, did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list?

This year, Santa is making it really easy for you to find out.

The North Pole government’s Department of Christmas Affairs has released its 2020 Naughty & Nice List.

“The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour come Christmas,” the department said.

Are you on the naughty list and you think there was some kind of mistake that landed you there? Well, you can actually ask Santa to review your status and make sure you’re on the right list.

You can also request a review if “there are other reasons that contributed to your naughty behaviour.”

Grounds for the receiving the nice status include volunteering, being respectful to parents, being a friendly co-worker, making charitable donations and keeping a well-kept bedroom, among others.

If you’re on the naughty list, you can request a review anytime before Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. AEST.

Can’t find your name on the list? Help Santa check it twice by adding your name here.

And if you want to write Santa a letter, you still have some time. Here’s how to get a letter postmarked from the North Pole:

Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.” Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:



NORTH POLE POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

4141 POSTMARK DR

ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending your letters by Dec. 7 so that they can be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 14. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.