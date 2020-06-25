Densest Saharan dust in decades bringing hazy and colorful skies to Gulf coast states

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa made a 5,000-mile trek west across the Atlantic Ocean and has brought hazy skies and colorful sunsets to the Gulf of Mexico.

Every year, Saharan dust plumes are generated from strong winds over the Sahara. Winds and updrafts kick up the dry top layer of soil and raise it high into the atmosphere. Easterly trade winds can then carry the dust into the Atlantic. Sometimes, when the dust plume is large enough and the easterly winds are strong enough, the plume travels all the way to the Caribbean and even the United States.

This year’s dust plume is the densest we’ve seen in decades and was visible in several states along the Gulf coast on Thursday morning.

To avoid confusion, this isn’t a typical dust storm. The dust is suspended high up in the atmosphere, between 5,000 feet and 20,000 feet – or about one to four miles.

Hazier skies from the plume will lead to exceptionally colorful sunrises and sunsets as the light bends around and through the particulate.

Allergy sufferers may notice an increase in irritation from the dust as some of it does mix in closer to the surface.

The dust plumes also seem to inhibit tropical development thanks to the embedded dry air, strong 25-55 mph mid-level winds along with a few other factors. However, research is on-going on this topic.

Dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa are quite normal this time of year. The plumes typically begin in mid-June and run through mid-August, peaking somewhere in the middle. According to NOAA, the plumes of dust seem to rapidly subside after mid-August, which is also why we see an uptick in tropical activity in August and September.